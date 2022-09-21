Four workers hurt after gas explosion in Bintulu cafe

BINTULU (Sept 21): Four cafe workers were injured when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in the cafe premises in Tanjung Batu this afternoon.

The explosion occurred in the kitchen of the cafe, according to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak.

The explosion also shattered the glass windows and doors, and damaged the ceiling of the premises.

The Bomba statement said they received a distressed call at 2.47pm.

Eleven fire fighters, one Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) were deployed to the scene.

The injured workers were later brought to the hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 3.40pm after Bomba personnel confirmed that everything was under control and safe.