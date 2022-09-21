Ik Pahon: Sino-Dayaks can apply for ‘Native’ status under Ordinance

KUCHING (Sept 21): Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak members can apply to be considered as ‘Natives’ under the amended Interpretation Ordinance if they want to be associated with any race, said Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

“It would be better for them to refer to the just-amended Ordinance that defines ‘Native’,” said the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president when contacted yesterday.

Ik Pahon, who is also Deputy State Secretary, was asked to comment on the hope expressed by Sino-Dayak Association Sarawak president Sebastian Bong for its members to one day to be recognised as an ethnic group in the state.

Bong, at a gathering in Serian on Monday, said this would alleviate problems faced by the community and to ensure they are not overlooked in as far as government policies and development plans are concerned.

Meanwhile, Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia (Forum) president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon when contacted said he would need to study the provision under the laws on inter-marriage before commenting on the matter.

The Interpretation (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 was passed by the State Legislative Assembly on Feb 15 this year and published in the Sarawak Gazette on Feb 25.

The new law confers Native status to children of mixed-marriages, of which one parent is a native, by the following definition of ‘Native’: A person who is a citizen and a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak.

The definition gives a clearer picture that only one parent needs to be from an indigenous race in Sarawak in order for the child to be considered a Native.

The amendment also provides an updated list of tribes considered to be Natives of Sarawak.

Children of mixed marriages between natives and non-natives have been encountering various problems in matters of land transfers, inheritance, and entry into educational institutions because of ‘ambiguities or confusion, or perhaps refusal’ of some bodies or institutions to accept the wider definition of ‘Native’ to include children of mixed marriages.