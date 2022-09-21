In Miri, Bruneian jailed 12 days, fined RM10,000 for possessing corals

MIRI (Sept 21): A Bruneian was jailed 12 days and fined RM10,000 in default six months’ imprisonment by the Sessions’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing corals.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan meted out the sentence against Muhammad Syukri Suhaili, 32 of Jalan Bebatik Kilanas, Brunei also ordered the sentence to run from date of his arrest on Sept 8, this year.

Amir Shah handed down the sentence after taking into account public interest, the seriousness of the case and the accused’s guilty plea.

Muhammad Syukri paid the fine.

He was charged under Section 37(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26), read together with Section 37(2)(b) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26), which is punishable under Section 29(2) of the same Ordinance.

The sections provide for an imprisonment of one year and a fine of RM10,000 per individual animal and animal part found in possession.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Syukri was found to be in possession of 10 corals (Hydrozoa and Anthozoa) which were all protected under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26) at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department office at Miri Airport around 11am on Sept 8, this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin from the Sarawak State Attorney-General’s Chambers prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by by counsels Keith Chin and Arvin Khan.