Kuching court sentences security guard to five years’ jail for robbery

KUCHING (Sept 21): A security guard was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to robbing a cashier at a 24-hour convenience store here in July, this year.

Judge Maris Agan also ordered the jail sentence for Zainol Julai, 26, from Asajaya to take effect from today.

Zainol was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence that may extend to 14 years, and shall also be liable to a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

According to the charge, Zainol robbed a 19-year-old cashier at a 24-hour convenience store at One TJ in Jalan Stutong here at around 8.30pm on July 13, this year.

Among the items that he took were 10 packs of cigarettes, four cans of beer, and RM60 cash.

A police report was lodged on the same day and Zainol was subsequently arrested the next day.

In mitigation, the accused, who was unrepresented by a counsel, appealed for leniency for his sentence as he has four children to look after.

Deputy public prosecutor Sangari Ponnan, however, requested for a heavier sentence as the victim, who was into his first job, was traumatised by the incident.

Besides that, Sangari said the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) recording showed that Zainol had effortlessly committed the robbery.

The investigating officer in this case was Sgt Nancy Nawi.