Kuching man jailed six months for stealing perfume

KUCHING (Sept 21): A man was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing perfume at a hypermarket in Jalan Demak Baru here.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against 36-year-old Mohazie Sebli from Kampung Selabat here after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for an imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Mohazie committed the offence on Sept 17 this year at a hypermarket at Jalan Demak Baru here around 6pm.

Based on the facts of the case, an employee of the hypermarket saw Mohazie behaving suspiciously and decided to follow him up until the cashier counter. He then exited the premises without making any payment.

The employee then detained Mohazie and inspected his body where he found four units of perfume which were hidden in his bag and trousers.

A police report was lodged on the same day and Mohazie was arrested at around 7pm.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Mohazie was unrepresented by a counsel.