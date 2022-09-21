Mafi, state govts agree to maintain gazette on Permanent Food Production Parks

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (Mafi) has agreed in principle for the state governments to maintain the gazette on Permanent Food Production Parks (TKPM), as well as to gazette those that have not been gazetted yet.

The ministry, in a statement issued today, said the matter was discussed at a meeting between the ministry and the respective state executive council, which was chaired by Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee yesterday.

The meeting also agreed in principle for the states to provide allocation for maintenance of TKPM, as well as on the establishment and terms of reference of the District Agricultural Land Development Committee as a platform to facilitate the development of privately owned land for agricultural purposes.

“It is a concerted effort to optimise existing and undeveloped agricultural land in increasing the country’s food production.

“This committee will be chaired by a district official and coordinated by the District and Land Office with members from various departments/agencies at the district level,” it said, adding that the move was in line with the ministry’s aspiration to strengthen synergy with the state governments to guarantee the security of the country’s food supply.

Apart from that, the meeting also discussed the security status of the country’s food supply, which is projected to remain stable and sufficient, especially for eight main commodities, namely rice, chicken, beef/buffalo meat, eggs, fresh milk, fish, fruit and vegetables.

The meeting also discussed the direction of the decision made at the 139th Menteri Besar and Chief Minister Meeting on the proposed synergy between the federal government and state governments to strengthen the security of the country’s food supply.

MAFI and the state government, through strategic cooperation and continuous collaboration, will strengthen the agro-food sector and food supply security in line with the aspirations of the National Agro-Food Policy 2021-2030. – Bernama