Man killed after motorcycle crashes into roadside tree in Mukah

MUKAH (Sept 21): A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his machine crashed into a roadside tree at Jalan Pasar Lama Balingian here at around 11.30pm last night.

Mukah Police Chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the deceased was identified as Dominic Chua.

He said the accident occurred when the victim was heading towards Balingian old town from Balingian roundabout.

“The victim is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a roadside tree.

“As a result of the accident, he sustained serious head injury and was pronounced dead by medical personnel from the Mukah Hospital at the scene.,” he added.

Muhammad Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged those who had witnessed the accident to come forward to assist the police in their investigation by contacting Insp Mohd Rahmat Jalimin at 011-31627137 or through Mukah district police hotline at 084-871222 or any nearest police station.