Monfort charity golf offers Proton X70 hole-in-one prize

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): A Proton X70 and a cash prize of RM20,000 await the lucky golfer who hits a hole-in-one at the 13th Montfort Charity Golf Tournament 2022 on November 26 at the Sabah Golf and Country Club here.

The prizes sponsored by Fook Loi Corporation (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, Muhibbah Dua (M) Sdn Bhd and Raspand Motor Sdn Bhd will be awarded to the lucky golfer who hits the hole-in-one in holes No. 5, 8, 12 and 17 of the beautiful green hilly golf course.

The prizes however will be shared if there are more than one winner.

“With the hole-in-one prize being one of the exciting features of the charity event, Fook Loi Corporation (Sabah) Sdn Bhd is pleased to be sponsoring the Proton X70,” said its Executive Director, Thomas Chiu.

Speaking at a press conference on the charity golf tournament, Thomas said Fook Loi is happy to support and be part of the sponsors for the event.

Organising chairman of the charity tournament, Datuk Willie Wong, said the event is returning after absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The corporate sector continue to support the event and other than the attractive hole-in-one prizes, there are a wide range of lucky draw prizes sponsored by tour agencies, resorts and hotels.

“At its 13th year of running given its modest beginning in 2007, the Montfort annual charity event has now grown to become a household name among the regulars of the golfing community and thus is an annual gathering for the golfers for a time of fellowship and networking.

“This annual charity event is much more than a leisurely day of golf. Your participation fee and any additional donations will directly benefit MYTC, and are 100 per cent tax deductible,” Wong said.

He added that the participation fee is RM1,000 per person or RM4,000 per flight of four golfers.

Registration of participation closes on November 17, he said, adding that they are targeting 140 participants and ministers, captains of the industries as well as leaders from the corporate sector will be invited to take part in this event which will be divided into three categories, namely Open, Senior and Ladies.

According to him, as the pandemic has restricted fund-raising events for the past two years, the funds raised at this charity golf event will be even more crucial for the continuous livelihood of 197 youths under Montfort’s care.

This includes 73 school-going youths at two rural hostels in Kiulu and Sandakan that are managed by Montfort.

“Only limited slots are available and those who are keen to join the tournament can contact the secretariat of the organising committee at Montfort Youth Training Centre, Kinarut at 088-755811.

“Alternatively they can call Frederick Mah (013-8641599), Sabrina Wu (016-2091979) and Florence David (016-8248583) for more information.

Montfort’s operational cost is about RM3.6 million to RM4 million annually.

Meanwhile, Montfort Board of Trustees member Datuk Johnny Wong is optimistic of the public’s continued support to the non-governmental welfare and technical training institution.

Johnny who was also present at the press conference, said the public are well aware of the good work Montfort does and the skills the students acquire from the institution is much needed in society.

Thomas added students taking motor vehicle mechanic courses are encouraged to apply for internship with Fook Loi.

“Fook Loi is ready to assist them, not only students from Montfort but also from other educational institutions. With the experiance they get from the internship, it will pave the way for them when they apply for a job in the future,” he said.

Montfort Youth Training Centre was established in 1999 with only 15 trainees. The institution’s aims and objectives are to cater for the needs of the underprivileged and neglected youths from 16 to 22 years age old.

Its main objective is to equip these youths with adequate technical skills training and good character for gainful employment in the future. MYTC offers two years of technical skills training in five courses i.e Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Welding, Facilities Maintenance & Carpentry, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanics (Domestic) and Oil Palm Plantation Conductorship Programme.

It also offers general studies in English, Computer Knowledge, Arithmetic classes and guided Character Formation.

In addition, MYTC also manages two rural hostels namely San Damiano Boys Hostel in Kiulu which caters for school-going youths from remote villages of Telipok, Tampuruli, Tuaran, Ranau, Kota Belud and St Mary’s Youth Hostel in Sandakan catering for students from Paitan, Telupid, Beluran and Kinabatangan.

The boarders at these two hostels also receive the same residential care programme including character formation, discipline, leadership and communication in English.