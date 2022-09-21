Wednesday, September 21
Borneo Post Online
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pick-up truck near Sarikei

By Anthony Aga on Sarawak

Photo shows the crushed motorcycle at the scene.

SARIKEI (Sept 21): A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a pickup truck at Nanga Strass Mile 2, KJD Road near here yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi identified the deceased as Keruka Tubeng from Rumah Rabong, Nanga Strass.

He said the accident occurred around 3.15pm.

The badly-damaged pickup ended up in the bushes.

Photos of the scene showed the crushed motorcycle on the road, while the pick-up truck ended up in bushes by the roadside.

Sekam said the pickup truck driver suffered a broken right hand and was taken to a private hospital in Sibu for treatment.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

