Motorcyclist killed in crash with pick-up truck near Sarikei

SARIKEI (Sept 21): A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a pickup truck at Nanga Strass Mile 2, KJD Road near here yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi identified the deceased as Keruka Tubeng from Rumah Rabong, Nanga Strass.

He said the accident occurred around 3.15pm.

Photos of the scene showed the crushed motorcycle on the road, while the pick-up truck ended up in bushes by the roadside.

Sekam said the pickup truck driver suffered a broken right hand and was taken to a private hospital in Sibu for treatment.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.