Nine missing after boat sinks off Mukah

SIBU (Sept 21): Nine men are believed to be missing at sea after their fishing boat sank off Mukah this evening.

According to sources, two other men were rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Authority after they were found floating southwest of Mukah at about 5pm.

Their boat was believed to have sunk at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

All the men on the boat, including the skipper and two crewmen, are said to be locals.

It is learnt that the authorities have launched a search and rescue operation.

The Borneo Post is contacting the authorities for more information.