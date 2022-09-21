No extraction of silica sand on Sikuati beach for project

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): The Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry will ensure that environmental issues raised by local residents on the proposed silica mining project in Sikuati, Kudat will be looked into.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, said the Environment Protection Department (EPD) has been requested to take into account environmental issues identified during the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process on the proposed project.

Jafry disclosed that the EIA report of the proposed silica mining project in Sikuati, was submitted to the EPD on June 22 this year.

The EIA report of the proposed project was presented and discussed during the EIA Technical Committee meeting with members from various technical agencies and relevant representatives of non-governmental organisation, he said.

Jafry pointed out that environmental issues that could occur as a result of the implementation of the project, as well as the proposed mitigation measures and monitoring programme, were deliberated during the meeting.

“My ministry is concerned with the environmental issues expressed by the local residents including their concerns about the project’s impacts on Pantai Bangau. Based on the EIA report, the proposed project will not involve the extraction of silica sand on the beach, and there will be a sufficient buffer zone provided between the beach area and the project site. This is to ensure that the beach area is maintained for the use and activities of the local residents.

“In this matter, my ministry has requested EPD to take into account environmental issues identified during the EIA assessment process,” he said.

To date, EPD has issued the letter of offer for the EIA report approval to the project proponent by outlining in detail all relevant mitigation measures and monitoring programme, Jafry disclosed.

The final approval for the EIA report will only be issued after the project proponent agrees to all the environmental conditions that have been stipulated, he said.

“My ministry also emphasises that continuous engagement sessions with the local communities will be carried out to ensure any concerns or views of the local communities are taken into consideration,” he added.

The residents of Kampung Bangau, Andab Bangau, Andab Darat, Kimihang, and Longgom Kecil comprising mostly farmers and fishermen, have expressed concern that the proposed project would be detrimental to the Pantai Bangau beach and the surrounding environment.

Mohd Mazza Azat, a member of the action committee formed by villagers to object to the initiative, was reported as saying that villagers depended on the beach and the sea for their main source of income.

He said the beach was also considered one of the tourist gems of Kudat, located some 130km from the Sabah capital, as it was considered a hidden treasure beach.

“Pantai Bangau is one of the longest and most beautiful beaches in Sabah,” he said when raising concerns over the silica mining project that includes constructing a solar panel manufacturing plant.

He also claimed the company or the authorities never asked the residents of the five villages, numbering over 1,000 people, for their views on the project or on how it would impact their lives.