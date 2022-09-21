Oscar Ling: Consider voter disparity, racial structure before increasing Borneo states’ MPs

SIBU (Sept 21): Any move to increase the number of parliamentary seats under the proposed restoration of 35 per cent representation of MPs from Sabah and Sarawak must take into consideration the huge disparity of voters and racial structure in the respective areas, said Oscar Ling.

The Sibu MP said under the current structure, the number of voters differed by four to five times in some constituencies in Sarawak.

“This is very unfair and in the event that new seats are carved out, consideration must be taken to solve the huge disparity in the ratio of voters,” he said in a statement.

He was commenting on the announcement by Minister in the Prime Minister‘s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili that the fifth Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) had recently endorsed the restoration of 35 per cent parliamentary seats for East Malaysia from the overall number.

Of Sarawak’s current 31 parliamentary seats, Ling pointed out the largest constituency of Miri has 142,503 voters, while the smallest constituency of Igan only has 28,228 voters.

“Such a huge disparity in the ratio of voters is unfair to the MP and this is something that needs to be adjusted and resolved,” he opined.

Of the 31 parliamentary seats, Ling said only five constituencies had more than 50 per cent Chinese voters.

The other Sarawak constituencies with the most voters are Stampin (120,334), Bintulu (112,865), Bandar Kuching (109,789), Petra Jaya (109,178), and Sibu (105,470).

Ling said it would be good to have more seats but if the increase in constituencies was only to improve the chances of certain factions to win the election, then it would not meet the expectations of the people.

“Any increase in the number of parliamentary constituencies must be accompanied by sound democratic electoral reforms to ensure that it would safeguard the rights and interests of Sabah and Sarawak and not to simply consolidate the regime of the government of the day,” he added.