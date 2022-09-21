Premier hails Jabu as ‘instrumental’ in manoeuvring Sarawak towards 2030 high-income goal

KUCHING (Sept 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has hailed former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu for being instrumental in putting Sarawak on good track towards achieving the developed high-income economy status by 2030.

Thanking the veteran politician for his advice and guidance, Abang Johari regards Jabu as not only ‘our colleague, but also our mentor when he was leading Sarawak together with Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’.

“Through them, we (the current state leaders) are the second generation who have been groomed and guided.

“Today, (Deputy Premier Datuk Amar) Douglas Uggah and I are the result of these dedicated leaders,” Abang Johari said at the official launch and screening of a documentary on ‘Gawai Antu’ celebrations at Borneo Cultures Museum yesterday.

The documentary highlighted Jabu’s family organising and holding the ‘Gawai Antu’ at the Gensurai longhouse in December 2018.

Adding on, Abang Johari said although the political scenario had changed, the leaders must adapt to the changes surrounding them, but without forgetting the advice given by past leaders.

“Datuk Patinggi Jabu, based on your advice and other leaders’ advice, we are on a good track to propel Sarawak into becoming a developed state with high-income economy by 2030.

“We are giving emphasis on education. We are also giving emphasis on cultural interactions, which we believe will be the basis of our harmonious society in Sarawak.

“With that platform, we will change our attitude in terms of how we harness out resources in order to provide good environment to the people of Sarawak,” said Abang Johari.

The Premier also wished for Jabu ‘to have a long life to see the realisation of this vision for Sarawak’.

Meanwhile in his remarks earlier, Jabu said he had for the past 48 years ‘been nurtured and guided’ to work together with Abang Johari and ‘many friends and colleagues in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’ (PBB) within the hallmark of ‘Berkorban Bersatu’ (Striving Together) in joint political struggle to develop Sarawak towards becoming ‘a very politically stable, harmonious, peaceful and well-developed state’.

“As a result of the continuing visionary policy of dedicated leadership spearheaded by PBB, which has now become a very strong Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government, we are now witnessing many unprecedented successes,” he said.

Jabu also viewed Abang Johari’s GPS Cabinet as comprising ‘very capable members with strong backing in administration, legislature and judiciary’.

“Under Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Jo’s premiership, Sarawak has achieved many praiseworthy performances, which are responsible for the ever-increasing healthy state of financial reserves; thus, enabling Sarawak to undertake various implementations of many development transformation projects,” he added.

According to Jabu, Sarawak under its own constitutional rights now has full control over oil and gas – a major source of revenue for Sarawak.

He said Sarawak also had its own development bank, its own organisation to develop oil and gas, its centre for ‘Education Excellence’ universities, multimedia authority, integrated regional development agencies set to develop the rural areas and also eradicate poverty, sustainable energy using hydropower and hydrogen, and the forthcoming creation of sovereign fund.

“I pray that I would still live and stay healthy to witness and enjoy together with fellow Sarawakians the fruits of many future successes – and to rejoice when by Year 2030, Sarawak would become the most developed and digitally-advanced region in Malaysia,” Jabu pointed out.