Request for Kuching-Pontianak flight route resumption forwarded to Jakarta, assures official

KUCHING (Sept 21): The request for the reactivation of the flight connectivity between Kuching and Pontianak has been forwarded to the relevant authorities in Indonesia, assures the republic’s official here.

The Consul-General of Republic of Indonesia in Sarawak, Raden Sigit Witjaksono, said Jakarta had been informed about the matter, as he highlighted the importance of this flight route for the people from both sides.

“I have conveyed this matter to Jakarta, specifically to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Transport, which is in charge of our airports.

“We will continue to follow up with Jakarta regarding the plan to reactivate the flight connectivity between Pontianak and Kuching,” he said in a press conference held after paying a courtesy call on Transport Minister Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin here yesterday.

According to Raden Sigit, the plan is still under consideration in view of the need to prepare the airport in Pontianak for international flights.

In this regard, he said his side had met with the airline, which had indicated its readiness to resume the flight.

“We hope the flight could resume before the end of the year – the sooner, the better,” he said.

In his remarks, Lee said the matter had been mentioned to Raden Sigit previously, adding that Airasia had indicated that it was ready to resume the Kuching-Pontianak route.

“The request for the flight is especially for medical purposes.

“Having a flight servicing between Pontianak and Kuching would help to shorten the trip of those wishing to seek medical treatment here; coming here from Pontianak by road would take about six hours.

“That’s why we and the people from the other side (Kalimantan, Indonesia) would like to see this flight route to resume,” said Lee.

On bus services, he said it was slated more for trading and working purposes, or for people to visit their relatives and friends.