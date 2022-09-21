Salcra’s cattle-breeding farm hopes to expand production

SERIAN (Sept 21): Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) is operating a cattle-breeding farm at Mayang near here, according to a report from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

The report said the Mayang Breeding and Fattening Farm is one of Salcra’s initiatives to expand the production of cattle products in Serian.

Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben, who recently visited the farm, was quoted as saying that he wanted to see Serian be a part of the state’s cattle production drive.

He also hoped that the farm would increase of income of local people.

Martin said Sarawak’s self-sufficiency level in beef was only 12 per cent while the rest was imported from foreign countries, which contributed to more than RM100 million in the state’s food import bill.

The Kedup assemblyman believed the livestock sector could be developed for farmers to diversify their income base in addition to commercial agriculture such as planting of palm oil, rice and other crops.

The Ukas report said the breeding farm aims to produce 1,500 calves per year, and would be used as a one-stop centre for treatment and quarantine of cows.

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud and Salcra general manager Joseph Blandoi were also present during the visit.