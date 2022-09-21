Search for missing jet ski rider in Kuching enters fifth day

KUCHING (Sept 21): The search for the missing jet ski rider has entered its fifth day today with the search and rescue team still determined to find new clues to the whereabouts of the 46-year-old.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the search today was conducted within 94.14 square nautical miles.

“So far, the search has been conducted within a total of 776.09 square nautical miles,” said Zin Azman in a statement.

He added that the search is divided into two sectors – near where the jet ski was found in Santubong, and in Sematan, Lundu where he was reported missing.

The operation today is led by the MMEA together with the marine police, Sarawak Coastguard, Police Air Wing Unit, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force and the maritime community.

MMEA is also advising the community to refrain from going out to sea during bad weather conditions.

The maritime community are also advised to equip themselves with a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) and a life jacket while at sea.

Any information can be channeled to the MMEA by calling them at 082-432544/432016 or MERS 999.

Meanwhile, Bomba, which has been carrying out the search and rescue operation in Lundu, said its personnel have combed the areas around Pulau Talang Talang as well towards the river mouth in Lundu.

Rescuers from the Petra Jaya Bomba station are also conducting their search along the beach from Tanjung Serpan to the areas near Pulau Talang Talang and Pantai Trombol.