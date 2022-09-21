Sibu Rugby digs deep to win UPMKB 10-aside in Bintulu

SIBU (Sept 21): Sibu Rugby had to dig deep to defeat Bintulu Rugby 10-5 during the Universiti Pertanian Malaysia Kampus Bintulu (UPMKB) 10-aside tournament last weekend.

Things looked promising when Sibu fired the first salvo in the fifth minute with Terry Ferguson scoring a try.

However, Faridzuan failed to convert.

Bintulu stormed back with urgency and managed to land a try in the ninth minute to level the score 5-5.

When play resumed in the second half, both sides proceeded with caution and tightened their defence.

Powered by Elwin Wong, Sibu recorded more chances of making a breakthrough but failed to capitalise despite play being concentrated in Bintulu’s half.

The chance finally came in the dying minutes when Royston Williams picked up a loose ball and sprinted down the left flank for Sibu’s second try.

Faridzuan again failed to convert but the try was enough to hand the title to Sibu.

Sibu pocketed RM2,000, a trophy, and medals, while Bintulu collected RM1,500 and medals.

In joint third place were Jepak Warriors and Universiti Teknologi Petronas, Perak, which each received RM500 and medals.

The plate title went to Baram Rhinos, while the plate runner-up was Kuching Away Rugby Club.

Sarawak Rugby technical director Michael Ting, who is also Sibu chief coach, said Sibu Rugby players were consistent in the competition.

“Generally, the players from the other teams also showcased a sense of discipline and sportsmanship which is worth cherishing,” he added.

Up next for Sarawak Rugby is the Agong’s Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Ting said he will call for a selection exercise soon and only the best players would be shortlisted.

The Agong’s Cup is expected to feature some of the country’s top players.