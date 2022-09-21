Sukma: Abd Karim flies into Kuala Lumpur to visit Sarawak teams

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah flew into Kuala Lumpur this morning to visit the Sarawak teams who are currently competing in the 20th Malaysian Games (Sukma).

Abdul Karim’s first stop was at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil where he met with the state swimming and diving teams, after which he will proceed to the South City Mall where the state muaythai fighters are engaged in men’s 60kg and men’s 63.5kg finals.

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, deputy chef de mission (CDM) Nancy Jolhi, assistant CDM Dato Sri Huang Tiong Si, Sarawak Sports Council (SSC) chief executive officer Morshidi Fredrick and other officials.

The Asajaya assemblyman will also visit the tenpin bowling team at Subway Megalanes before returning to Sarawak.