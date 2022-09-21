Sukma: Sabah wins Petanque’s first gold

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Sabah made history yet again in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) by winning a first ever Petanque gold in the country’s premier multi-sport event.

Azleysyam Azini, Muhammad Syukri Fadel and Khairul Daniel Elffy were the toast of the state Petanque squad, winning the Men’s Triple gold at the Arena Petanque Pudu Ulu today.

The Sabah trio defeated Johor 13-5 in the final.

“Sabah have never won medal of any colour in Sukma previously…the best we have achieved was making it into the semifinals.

“It all changed today when we achieved the gold…it is a historic moment for Sabah Petanque,” said coach Abu Bakar Acheh when contacted.

Abu Bakar went on to praise the state trios for giving it their best in the final.

“Sabah Petanque Sukma target was to win one bronze, and we achieved much better result. All the hard work and preparation were well worth it.

“We want to thank all including the Youth and Sports Ministry, Sabah Sports Council and individuals who have assisted and supported us all this while.

“Not forgetting also the team manager Ag Sabtu Pangiran Tahir and head coach Wahadir Hamdan for their commitment to ensure a successful Sukma for the team.

“We are very proud with the achievement,” said Abu Bakar, who revealed the state squad competed under Category B whereby they funded their own participation and would only be reimbursed if they win medals.

Abu Bakar said Sabah will have one more event in Sukma namely the Men’s Team event starting tomorrow.

In other sports, Sabah bagged a silver medal in the Mixed Optimist Team event through Bibi Qeesha Mohd Faizal, Nascar Chong Na Jla, Nur Hafizanah Zailan, Zeti Irdina Zainal and Mohammad Syahieradham.

Archery also won their first medal today in what has been a below par Sukma by their standard, having won multiple gold four years ago.

Adrien Gabriel Liew contributed the bronze in the Olympic Compound Men’s Individual event.

The other bronzes were from boxing namely Joel Evekly Jain (Men’s Bantamweight 51-54kg) and Steve Yosores (Men’s Light Flyweight 46-48kg), Kevdylan Wong (weightlifting Men’s 67kg), Angeline Choi E-Ann (Women’s Judo -57kg) and Ramizah Gelit @ Abas (Pencak Silat Women’s Singles).