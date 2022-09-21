Sukma: Sarawak jumps to lead in three golf categories

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Sarawak had a good start to the Sukma XX golf challenge at Kelab Golf Negara Subang yesterday (Sept 20), with the state golfers finishing as the top three leaders in all categories.

In the men’s individual contest, Malcolm Ting Siong Hung took a one-stroke lead when he carded a par 72 to lead the 52-player field.

Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi of Selangor was second while two strokes further adrift in third spot was Nateeshvari Anatha Ganesh from Melaka.

The men’s team category saw Sarawak’s Malcolm Ting, Benjamin Ethan Ngelingkong, Lim Beng Keat and Matthew Peregrine Ong occupying the third spot with 229 strokes after Selangor (224) and Melaka (228).

Zulaikah Nurziana Nasser also started well where she carded a four-over par 76 to share the lead with SEA Games golfer Jeneath Wong and Ng Jing Xuen form FT Kuala Lumpur.

In the women’s team competition, Sarawak, who were without the services of Mirabel Ting as she was unable to obtain leave from her university the Augusta University in Georgia State, were in second spot 155 strokes finishing three strokes behind the leader FT Kuala Lumpur (152).