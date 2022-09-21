Sukma: Sarawakian brothers strike double gold in Muay Thai

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Sarawak’s Ghazali brothers stole the limelight on the final day of the Muay Thai competition of 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) today when they both won gold in their respective final bouts at the South City Mall, Seri Kembangan.

The younger sibling Muhd Johan Ghazali Zulfikar was the first to take to the ring against Wan Muhd Sabri Wan Zuki of Melaka in the men’s 60kg, and dominated the fight in the first round.

Just less than two minutes into the second round, Johan floored his opponent with a KO (knockout) and the fight was all over, with the score standing at 10-9 in his favour.

In the men’s 63.5kg final, Elias then stepped up for his bout against Muhd Fazzatkie Mohd Zaki who managed to last three rounds but Elias outpointed the Terengganu challenger 30-27 to bag Sarawak’s second Muay Thai gold.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Rahman Hamzah, who was also present at the venue to watch the two bouts, congratulated the two brothers immediately after the bouts.

With the double victories, the Sarawak Muay Thai team collected two golds and four bronzes to accomplish their mission of winning two golds in Muay Thai.

The bronze medals were contributed by Nur Azirah Mohamad Yusuf (women’s 57kg), sisters Nur Afiqah Musfirah (women’s Waikru Mai), Mohammad Hasbullah Mood (men’s 45kg) and Jabilan Jelevan Thiagarajan (men’s 67kg).

For the record, at the last Sukma in Perak in 2018, Sarawak won two golds, one silver and two bronzes.

Gerald also presented the medals to the winners of the men’s 60kg and 65kg categories.

When interviewed, Gerald said he was very happy with the performance of the muaythai team especially with Ghazali brothers.

“Congratulations to Johan and Elias for winning two gold medals to add to the Sarawak Sukma Contingent gold medal tally.

“We hope that this achievement can motivate other teams to win more gold medals for Sarawak.

“Thank you to all the supporters for coming today to cheer our fighters,” he said.

Also present was ACDM for cricket Kennedy Chukpai Igon.