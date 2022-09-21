Sukma: Vireen scores gold for Sabah Muaythai

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Vireen Teo justified her favourite status to take the Women’s 45kg-48kg gold in the Muaythai competition today.

The 22-year-old fighter was in superb form as she scored a 3-0 (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) win over Nur Aleesya Mohd Alawi of the Federal Territory in a one-sided final.

“It was not as easy as it looked. I was confident but not over it…I will never underestimate my opponents no matter who they are.

“The most important thing is to give my best inside the ring,” said Vireen when met after the final.

She said the victory all but erased the pain of losing the Sukma final in Perak four years ago.

“I was determined to get the gold and that is why I gave my best everytime I enter the ring…I’m really happy to finally win a gold in my last Sukma,” said Vireen whose win was made even memorable with her parents among the crowd at the South City Plaza in Seri Kembangan.

Vireen’s victory ensured Sabah achieved its two-gold target in Sukma after Myra Amira Roslan and Yan Jia Chi delivered the first gold in the Waikru/Mai Muaythai – Seni Duo event yesterday.

Sabah were also involved in two more finals today but ended with silver medals courtesy of Shah Aryan Shahzam and Kenny Jafili in the Men’s 48kg-51kg and Men’s 67kg-71kg respectively.

In all, Sabah Muaythai bagged an impressive haul of two gold, three silver and three bronzes in Sukma.

The other medalists were Darris Muzzamiel Mahadi and Thien Zhi Cheng (silver – Men’s Waikru/Mai Muaythai – Seni Duo) and Eva Anastasia Warren (Women’s 45kg-48kg), Riedzwan Norsyahmie Daud (Men’s 57kg-69kg) and Nur Insyirah Mandol (Women’s 42kg-45kg) with the bronzes.