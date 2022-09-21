Wan Junaidi: MPs, reps from political parties attend engagement session on abolishment of death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): An engagement session with members of the Dewan Rakyat and representatives from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) regarding the abolition of the mandatory death penalty was held at the Parliament building yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the engagement session discussed on alternative sentences for 11 offences that carry the mandatory death penalty, as well as 23 offences carrying the death penalty but with the discretion of the court.

“Part of the input and views from the MPs and the representatives will be implemented in the further research which includes issues related to life imprisonment and whipping,” he said in a statement today.

The moratorium status on execution of 1,337 inmates currently on death row was also discussed during the session, he added.

In general, Wan Junaidi said those who attended the session were appreciative of the government’s commitment to abolishing the death penalty.

Wan Junaidi said the engagement session, which was also attended by senior officers from the Home Ministry, Attorney General’s Chambers and Prisons Department, was a good start towards ensuring smooth presentation of all the amendments to the relevant acts in the coming Parliament sitting.

“This action is seen as a positive and progressive step towards implementing major changes for the sentencing policy in this country and ensuring the improvement of Malaysia’s legal and justice system,” he said.

On June 8, the government agreed in principle to abolish the mandatory death penalty and to substitute it with other sentences which are subject to the discretion of the court. – Bernama