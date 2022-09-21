Weightlifter Elly delivers gold for Sabah in final Sukma appearance  

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 21): Elly Cassandra Engelbert secured the Women’s 55kg gold medal with ease to give Sabah its first gold for the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) weightlifting competition here today.

She lifted 76kg in Snatch and registered 93kg in the Clean and Jerk for a winning total of 169kg.

Sarawak’s Marthini Chan managed 152kg (67kg Snatch, 85kg Clean and Jerk), while Terengganu’s Alia Adani Johari lifted 141kg (61kg Snatch, 80kg Clean and Jerk) to settle for silver and bronze respectively.

“This is my fourth and last Sukma appearance and, overall, I have two Sukma gold, having won in Perak four years ago.

“l’m really pleased to have retain my title,” she said when met after the medal presentation ceremony.

She only regretted failing to life 78kg in Snatch and 96kg for Clean and Jerk.

“I’ve done so previously but not today. Nevertheless, I’m happy to end my Sukma on a winning note,” said Elly, who came in fifth in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Elly, who is from Papar, stressed there is no short cut to success, but with good discipline, hard work, and support from all, “nothing is impossible”.

“So, please don’t (take banned substances),” she advised when commenting on the doping issues that have rocked Sukma weightlifting.

Yesterday, Nicly Tunik (Women’s 49kg) won a silver for Sabah, while Fendylina Adim (Women’s 45kg) managed a bronze.