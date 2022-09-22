178 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): Sabah recorded 178 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 8.86 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 2,155 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“The cases in Kota Kinabalu have almost doubled, from 45 on Wednesday to 83 today. This is 46.6 per cent of the total number of new infections in Sabah.

“Other than Kota Kinabalu, four other districts which recorded double-digit infections were Kota Marudu with 15 cases, Tawau 15, Tuaran 13 and Penampang 10,” he said.

Districts with single-digit cases were Sandakan (9), Kudat (6), Keningau (4), Kota Belud (3), Putatan (3), Sipitang (3), Tenom (3), Nabawan (2), Ranau (2), Semporna (2), Beluran (1), Kalabakan (1), Lahad Datu (1), Papar (1) and Tambunan (1).

Seven districts recorded zero infections namely Beaufort, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Pitas, Telupid and Tongod.