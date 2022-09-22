500 delegates attend 3-day Tafi convention in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 22): Some 500 delegates and speakers from India are now in Kuching for the Travel Agents Federation of India (Tafi) Convention 2022 being held until today (Sept 22) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Themed ‘Build Back Better’, the convention is aimed to educate Tafi delegates on efforts needed to build a more resilient tourism industry post-pandemic by promoting sustainable and responsible tourism practices, conservation and advanced greening efforts.

Among the highlights of the three-day convention was the presentation of Tafi-TravelBiz Monitor Awards during a welcoming gala dinner on Tuesday.

Dialogue sessions featuring industry players, state government representatives as well as leaders from the tourism industry from India and Sarawak were held yesterday.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor was one of the speakers for the first session titled ‘Build Back Better’ where she shared Sarawak’s experience in responsible and sustainable tourism.

Tafi president Ajay Prakash acted as moderator for the first session, which also featured VFS Global head (Environmental, Social & Governance) Elena Primikiri, Amadeus Asia Pacific Markets head Sunil Joseph and World Travel Agents Association Alliance (WTAAA) chairman Lars Thykier.

The other two sessions were Change the Tune! (Looking beyond airlines) and The Big M in TourisM (Marketing and Magnifying Brands) which featured speakers and moderators from India, Malaysia and international entities.

Today, the TAFI delegates will get to participate in the Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements with more than 60 Sarawak tourism-related organisations.

Also to be held concurrently will be the launch of the Malaysian Travel Mart by Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh Sindhu.