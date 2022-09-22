Abg Jo: AsiaFlux platform to project S’wak into int’l academic arena

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 22): The AsiaFlux 2022 Conference which is currently held in Sarawak is a platform to project the state into the international academic arena, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Through the conference, he believes Sarawak will be able to successfully host such a high-level international scientific conference as can be seen by the internationally diverse number of delegates attending it.

With the conference held in Sarawak, he added, it shows that Sarawak, its government, companies, and people are committed towards setting the standards and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

“Sarawak, its government, companies, and people are committed towards setting the standards and achieving the SDGs, including ESG while at the same time, the first ESG consideration, environmental sustainability, is one of the three pillars that uphold the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 objectives,” he pointed out in his speech at the AsiaFlux 2022 Conference Gala Dinner held at Tropical Peat Research Institute’s (Tropi) headquarters on Tuesday night.

He also commented that the AsiaFlux 2022 promotes the state government’s stand on environmental sustainability through enhancing international awareness and interchange of research on looking for ways to improve sustainable peat usage in economic development.

He noted that the Asiaflux 2022 Conference has drawn scientists and researchers from all over the world with expertise in a wide range of fields to Sarawak.

“These scientists have and will contribute significant findings related to the carbon cycle and anthropogenic GHG emissions after this AsiaFlux 2022 Conference is held.

“They will also be able to have initiatives to minimise the negative impacts of climate change, whether it is on food security or natural disasters occurring at higher frequencies due to extreme weather events,” he said.

Thus as policymakers, Abang Johari said the state government is committed to tackling climate change by the design and implementation of studies conducted by Sarawakian organisations such as Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi).

Tropi’s job is to collect up-to-date, incontrovertible scientific data to better comprehend and respond to current climate issues and then design and deliver policies based on appropriate, practical actions on the ground.

Abang Johari expressed his great pride at seeing Sarawak being able to host conferences such as the AsiaFlux 2022.

Themed ‘The Nexus of Land Use Change, Ecosystems and Climate: A Path Towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’, the AsiaFlux 2022 conference is meant as a platform to raise awareness of ecosystem dynamics and environmental variability among the government, industries and the people.

It also intends to raise awareness to potential young scientists from Southeast Asia such as those from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, of the importance of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) cycling in guiding sustainable land use policies in the region.

AsiaFlux 2022 Conference is a three-day event which ends today.

The Gala Dinner was also attended by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie; Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Deputy Minister Datuk Len Talif; AsiaFlux Conference 2022 Gala Dinner organising chairperson Dr Lulie Melling and other dignitaries were also present.