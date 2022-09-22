Alcoholic drinks, cigarettes worth RM8.88 million seized at Sepanggar Port

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): The State Customs Department seized undeclared alcoholic drinks and cigarettes worth RM8.88 million from three containers at the Sepanggar Port here.

Sabah Customs Assistant Director General Cheong Yu Min said the seizures were made after Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside the three containers during three operations between September 10 and September 18.

“The first seizure was made on Sept 10 when Customs officers spotted suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner machine.

“Investigation by Customs officers found boxes of cigarettes of various brands.

“Eight days later on Sept 18, Customs officers again found 52,272 litres of alcoholic drinks inside two containers,” he said at a press conference at the Sepanggar Port on Thursday.

Cheong said the total value of the undeclared items was RM8.88 million.

He said investigation revealed that the manifests of all three containers listed other items to prevent detection by the authorities.

No arrest was made and the case is being investigated under Section 135 (a) of the Customs Act 1967, he said.