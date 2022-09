THE 2022 Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia is now open for application!

Shell Malaysia is looking for entrepreneurs whose ideas will power lives in environmental sustainability, social impact, and business innovation.

Those in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, and Klang Valley can stand to take part.

Five winners from each state will receive seed grants of RM10,000 and stand a chance to win an additional RM30,000 at the national level.

To find out more, go here.