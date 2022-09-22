Chong: Makes no sense to hold polls when flood season expected

KUCHING (Sept 22): It makes no sense for the government to call an election during a period when it anticipates flooding to happen during the monsoon season, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

The Sarawak Democratic Action Party chief said tens of thousands of government servants including the police and the army would have to be deployed to carry out an election when they should be helping the people if major floods occur.

“This manpower can be better used to help flood victims. That is only common sense. When you anticipate the flood, how can you have an election?” he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters here today.

There has been much speculation that the 15th general election will be held after the national budget is tabled in parliament on Oct 7 or before the end of the year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri recently said at the launch of the Barisan Nasional Youth Machinery that the election would be held soon and he would decide when together with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Meanwhile, Chong noted that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today said the state government had expected 310 places in Sarawak to be hit by flood and he felt the government should be focused on solving the problem.

“The government’s role is to solve flood issues, and not just to provide evacuation centres,” he said.

The Padungan assemblyman said the government ought to improve the irrigation system to better channel rain waters during heavy downpours in flood-prone areas.

According to him, most floods happen due to the slow discharge of excess water when there is too much rainfall.

He stressed that the role of the government is to improve the infrastructure to reduce the flood.

“The irony is that the government tells you every year, flood is coming, the evacuation centres are there. You have the evacuation centres, but people still suffer, properties and crops get damaged due to flood.

“The government’s role is to reduce flood. Gabungan Parti Sarawak, formerly Barisan Nasional, has governed so many years, but yet you still announce another 310 areas to have flood. What has the government done?” he lamented.