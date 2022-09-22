Driver hurt after car crashes into parked vehicles in Siburan

KUCHING (Sept 22): A male driver was seriously injured after the car he was in went out of control and crashed into two parked vehicles in front of a convenience shop at Mile 13 Jalan Kuching – Serian around 8.30pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the man who was pinned inside his mangled car was extricated by rescuers from the Siburan Bomba station.

The 26-year-old man from Siburan was driving towards Kuching when he met with the accident.

After he was successfully extricated, he was immediately sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

No other casualties were reported from the crash, apart from the two parked vehicles.