GE15: Aspirasi to field PhD holder in Stampin, says Soo

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) will contest the Stampin seat in the coming 15th general election (GE15), its president Lina Soo announced yesterday.

In a statement, Soo described the party’s candidate as ‘very competent and qualified doctorate degree holder who has many years of corporate experience in the international sphere’.

Soo further hinted that the candidate is willing to serve the people of Stampin and Sarawak in the pursuit of economic wealth, and reclaiming Sarawak’s natural resources especially oil and gas.

“This is consistent with Apirasi’s aspiration in seeking to restore Sarawak’s sovereignty and international right to self-determination,” she said.

She added the party will make known the candidate’s name and profile in due course.

Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen is Stampin incumbent, who replaced party member Julian Tan in the 2018 general election.

The three state constituencies under Stampin – Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang and Batu Kawah – are all currently represented by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), whose president Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is Batu Kawah assemblyman.

The Stampin constituency was renamed from Padawan in 1999 and was represented for three consecutive terms by SUPP’s Datuk Yong Khoon Seng before he lost to Tan in the 2013 polls.