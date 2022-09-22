JPJ issues 26 summonses during ops in Sarikei

SARIKEI (Sept 22): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarikei branch has issued 26 summonses for various traffic offences during an operation conducted at the town area here yesterday.

State JPJ director Norizan Jili who was also involved in the operation, said those issued with summonses were motorcyclists (15) and commercial vehicle drivers (11).

“The offences committed by the motorcyclists included engine modification, failure to display ‘P’ sticker, no rear mirror, plate number not according to specifications, expired road tax, motorcycle not covered by insurance and driving without a valid licence.

“As for the commercial vehicles, the offences committed included failure to cover the cargo, worn out tyres and other technical offences,” he told reporters.

Norizan said JPJ will continue to conduct operations to ensure optimum compliance of all enforced regulations among road users, especially those stipulated in the driving licences.

On another related matter, Norizan said JPJ Sarikei branch recorded a drastic increase in the registration of new vehicles and application for driving licences.

“As of August this year, a total of 3,331 new vehicles were registered at JPJ Sarikei branch office.

Also present was JPJ Sarikei branch chief Yusuf Andan.