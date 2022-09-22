Man in Miri released on bail after pleading not guilty to threatening youth

MIRI (Sept 22): A man was released on RM1,000 bail with one local surety by the Magistrates’ Court here after he pleaded not guilty to threatening a youth.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen also fixed Oct 11, this year for the management of the case.

Bong Wee Seng, 46, from Taman Bayshore, Jalan Pantai here was charged with criminally intimidating a teenager at a lot in Taman Bayshore, Jalan Pantai here at 5.30pm on Sept 17, this year.

For that, Bong was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.