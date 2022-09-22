Maximising resources in developing Sabah human capital

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 22): The Sabah Skills and Technology Centre (SSTC) on Thursday formalised their partnership by signing a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four well-established associations to maximise resources in developing human capital in the state.

The associations are Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) Sabah, KKIP Investors Council (KIC), Sabah Freight Forwarders and Logistics Association (SABFFLA) and Persatuan Pengusaha Lori Kontena Kota Kinabalu (PPLKKK).

Witnessed by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Yakub Khan, the MoU aims to maximise resources of all members of associations in the development of human capital and identify relevant training programmes and services.

“SSTC aims to provide training and educational programmes to enhance the skills level of State’s workforce in various areas including technical, information and communication technology, management, manufacturing as well as safety and health.

“In a short term, the objectives are to meet the training needs of members’ companies, continuously develop holistic human capital and coordinate resources for industry and institutions.

“Long term, it will promote technical careers and also to position the centre as a leading holistic training institution,” said Yakub.

The MoU was signed by SSTC chairman Datuk John Choo with Immediate President of MICCI Sabah Branch, Datuk Seri Panglima Wong Khen Thau, President of KIC, Phang Ah Cheng, President of SABFFLA, Datuk Johnson Dai and President of PPLKKK, Joseph Chong.

Permanent secretary to the ministry, Zainudin Aman, accompanied Yakub to witness the event.