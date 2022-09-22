Miri man fined RM3,000 for drug abuse

MIRI (Sept 22): A man was fined RM3,000 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for drug abuse.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen, convicted Mohd Azrul Bakri Abdullah, 22, from Piasau Utara here, on his own guilty plea.

Lim also also ordered Mohd Azrul to be placed under police observation for a period of two years.

Mohd Azrul was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drug Act (DDA) 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same act.

Based on facts of the case, Mohd Azrul was found to have abused 11-Nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid, which is listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He committed the offence at the office of Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at 10.40am on June 15, this year.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case while Mohd Azrul was not represented by a legal counsel.