Monsoon season: Govt allocates over RM16.4 mln for disaster management

KOTA BHARU (Sept 22): The government has allocated more than RM16.4 million as 2022/2023 northeast monsoon disaster aid in preparation to face any eventualities of flooding and evacuation of victims, especially in high-risk areas, nationwide this year.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) deputy director-general (Operations) Meor Ismail Meor Akim said of the total, RM8 million will be allocated for the state disaster management committees (JPBN) to be distributed to 160 districts.

“Apart from that, RM1.08 million was channelled to eight agencies and JPBN secretariats such as police, Fire and Rescue Department and Social Welfare Department.

“Almost RM2.6 million is allocated for Phase 1 maintenance and improvement of temporary relief centres nationwide,” he told reporters after attending the 2022 Eastern Zone Disaster Operation Control Centre and Location Control Centre Management Workshop here today.

Also present were Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Terengganu Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa and acting Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Elaborating, Meor Ismail said 320 fibre boats, as well as safety jackets, had been distributed for preparation to face the floods, involving an allocation of RM4.8 million.

“We have also improved the existing logistics and several programmes with the relevant agencies and communities to ensure well execution of flood management,” he added. – Bernama