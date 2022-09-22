Sarawak Farmers Organisation, Green Valley Dairy agree on buffalo farming, cheese production

KUCHING (Sept 22): A public-private joint venture has been established to set up a buffalo farm and a halal cheese production factory in Sarawak, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (MFICORD) Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the construction of the cheese production factory will be completed by mid-2024 and the cheese will be rolled out to the market at the end of that year.

“The state government is supporting the community through Sarawak Farmers Organisation (PPNS) by facilitating the joint venture arrangement and providing an allocation of RM15 million to start the project,” he said.

Dr Rundi was speaking at a press conference after a signing ceremony of the joint venture agreement between PPNS and Green Valley Dairy Sdn Bhd here yesterday.

The joint venture agreement involves collaboration in rearing, production and commercialisation of buffalo products.

Dr Rundi also informed that about 5,000 litres of buffalo milk a day will be produced by the end of 2024, and that 20 per cent of the milk extracted – about 1,000 litres – will be used for cheese production.

“The state government would like to see the project to be a success and for the necessary infrastructure, like the factory, to be in place. If the project is proven to be successful, maybe we will replicate it at other areas of the state.”

He added there were currently about 7,000 buffaloes being reared by 600 families, predominantly in Lawas and Limbang districts.

Moreover, Dr Rundi pointed out, it was pertinent for Sarawak to increase its self-sufficiency level for livestock, with the country importing about RM60 billion and RM5 billion worth of livestock and its subsidiary products every year.

“It is important for us to improve on our self-sufficiency level for buffalo products, currently standing between 12 and 14 per cent, to about 30 per cent by 2030 and beyond.”

As the state shifts towards self-sufficiency, Dr Rundi said PPNS must be able to support the state government’s policies by being well aware of the latest technologies in modern farming, as well as setting up a risk evaluation committee to monitor the progress of farming projects under them.

In a press statement, Green Valley Dairy Sdn Bhd said they aim to develop Lawas and Limbang as collection, processing and packaging locations for buffalo products by working closely with local universities and the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak.

The company also seeks to attract 500 new participants for the buffalo farming project by 2025 and to increase buffalo population by 1,000 head every year via artificial insemination and other advanced technologies.