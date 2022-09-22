Search for missing Kuching jet ski rider enters sixth day

KUCHING (Sept 22): The search for jet ski rider, Lee Chong Loong, 46, has entered its sixth day today with rescuers combing an area of 86.23 square nautical miles from Tanjung Sipang up to Sempadi in Lundu.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the search operation to date has covered a total of 768.18 square nautical miles since it began, and so far no new clues have been found.

The search teams comprised the MMEA, the marine police, Sarawak Coastguard, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM) and the maritime community totalling to 58 individuals.

Zin Azman also said that the weather condition was fine throughout the search today with wind speeds recorded between 20 and 30km per hour and waves that reached about 1 and 1.5 metres.

The search around Pulau Talang Talang were conducted by rescuers from Bomba, Marine Police, Civil Defence Force and the Sarawak Coast Guard.