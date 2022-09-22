Six men rescued, one found dead after boat capsizes near Mukah; SAR continues for two men

SIBU (Sept 22): Six fishermen have been rescued and a body found this morning after their boat capsized off Mukah on Tuesday evening.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation is ongoing for two more men, said Malaysian Civil Defense Force Mukah Captain Zuriza Sharkawi.

She said the survivors and the body were found by a fishing vessel 20 nautical miles from where the ill-fated boat, which had 11 people on board, had sunk.

Earlier, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency received a report that a local fishing boat had sunk 34 nautical miles northwest of Mukah.

The fishermen had earlier left the Mukah jetty on Sept 20 before it sank at about 8.30pm.

Two men were rescued after they were found floating at about 5pm on Sept 21.

One of the rescued was found wearing a life jacket and another was clinging to a barrel when they were found by a fishing vessel heading to Kuching from Bintulu Port.

All the men on the boat, including the skipper and two crewmen, are said to be locals.