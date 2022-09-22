‘Standalone’ utility pole in Lrg Batu Kawa barricaded, to be shifted today

KUCHING (Sept 22): The relocation of an electricity pole at a junction leading to the Lorong Batu Kawa 3 housing area will take place today, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

He said this when contacted yesterday over a viral image of the pole in the middle of the road, following the completion of works to widen the said road.

“Today (Sept 21), the area has been barricaded for safety reasons. It is clear that the lamp post was not shifted after the completion of the construction to widen the junction that leads into the housing area,” he said.

Lo said the matter was due to “miscommunication” between the contractors, and that Sesco has been directed to shift the pole.

The photo showing the pole which was uploaded on a local portal on Tuesday drew over 1,000 comments from netizens.

Many had ridiculed the situation while others highlighted the danger it posed to motorists especially at night.