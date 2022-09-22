Sukma: Sabah diver finishes with bronze medal

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Sabah concluded the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) diving competition with a bronze medal at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil today.

Sukma debutant, Mohd Anilrian Normatrud Abdullah, exceeded expectations to finish third in the Men’s Individual Platform event with a score of 321.90 points.

Sarawak’s duo Bertrand Rhodict (395.05 points) and Elvis Priestly (372.10 points) won gold and silver respectively.

Team manager Khairul Safwan Mansur was all praise for Mohd Anilrian in the battle for podium finish in the event.

He said Bertrand, a national elite diver, was the hot favourite leaving the rest to fight for silver, which eventually went to Elvis, who is one of the national ‘pelapis’ (back-up) athletes competing in the finals.

“By winning bronze, he bested several national ‘pelapis’ athletes…it was an unexpected bronze from Mohd Anilrian,” said Khairul when contacted.

“Overall, I’m happy with the performance of the diving squad, which achieved two gold and two bronzes.

“We will work harder to face the next Sukma,” said Khairul who also highlighted coach James Sandayud’s role towards the successful outing from the diving squad.

Khairul said all the divers are still eligible for next Sukma except for national athlete Gabriel Gilbert Daim.

The five-member state sukma diving squad also included Junior Albert John and Shahrizal Asri.

Meanwhile, the diving gold medals were from Gabriel in the Men’s Individual 3m Springboard and also in the Synchronised 3m Springboard where he partnered Julfaddli Jali.

Julfaddli and Mohd Anilrian delivered one of the two bronzes won in Men’s Synchronised Platform.