Sukma: Sabah women’s sepak takraw bags another gold

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Sabah women’s sepak takraw Regu (trios) today showed their prowess by winning gold at the Dewan Seri Sarjana, UNITEN.

The victory against Perak ensured Sabah made a clean sweep of the two sepak takraw gold offered in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) having won the Doubles event on Tuesday.

The state squad comprising Siti Hadinavilla Jumidil, Nadillatul Rosmahani Saidin and Nazira Hani Iskandar @ Jali as well as reserves Fisydiana Faradona and Siti Hadifitri Navilla Jumidil proved too strong for Perak.

Led by the impressive captain Hadinavilla, the state trio registered a straight set 2-0 (21-17, 21-12) win to end their Sukma campaign with a bang.

Coach Daut Amba said Sabah went into Sukma with the aim of defending the gold won in the last Sukma, regardless of the category.

“Unlike in the last Sukma where three women’s gold were up for grabs, there are only two gold on offer this time around, which we won…it’s a clean sweep.

“It is made possible because our players showed high level of commitment…they gave 100 per cent focus in every match.

“Hadinavilla, in particular, led by example. She is the most senior player in the squad and she used his experience to guide her teammates while also scoring some very crucial points, including the Doubles event.

“We are very happy with the overall results,” he said when contacted.

On Tuesday, Sabah made short work of Sarawak 21-12, 21-13 to wrest the Women’s Doubles gold from their arch-rival.

Nazira and Hadinavilla started the Doubles final with Nadillatul as the reserve.