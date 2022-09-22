Sukma: Sarawak men spikers trounce Johor to enter final

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Sarawak’s men’s indoor volleyball team are in tomorrow’s final after they blanked Johor 3-0 (26-21, 25-16, 25-16) in the semifinals today at MBSA Volleyball Stadium in Shah Alam.

They will face either Sabah or Selangor in the final.

The Sarawak women bagged the bronze medal after they defeated FT Kuala Lumpur also by 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-23) in the play off for third and fourth positions.

“I am very happy today that our women’s team got the bronze and our men’s team are into the final after beating Johor.

“Our spirits are now very high and l am confident we can contribute a gold for Sarawak. Sarawak boleh!,” said ACDM for indoor volleyball Joseph Chieng Jin Ek.

He felt good as he regarded the match against Johor in men semifinals as tough because they were a strong team.

“Their performance is fantastic and I have full faith in the men to go for for the gold tomorrow.

“My advice to them is just play your game and do your best for Sarawak,” he added.