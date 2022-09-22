S’wak welcomes more firms from China to explore investment, trade opportunities

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak welcomes more companies from China to explore investment and trade opportunities in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In a statement issued after a courtesy call by Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Xing Weiping, yesterday, Awang Tengah said China is Sarawak’s major trading partner with a total trade valued at RM27.045 billion in 2021.

“Exports (in 2021) were valued at RM18.6 billion, mainly contributed by liquefied natural gas. Imports were valued at RM8.4 billion, mainly in chemicals, mineral fuel, lubricants and manufactured articles,” said a statement issued by his office.

Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, informed Xing that both Sarawak and China have maintained good relationships all these while after Malaysia-China diplomatic relations was established in 1974.

He said the good relations are in government to government dealings, business ties to social exchanges.

According to the statement, Awang Tengah and Xing during their meeting discussed various topics of common interests.

They also exchanged ideas and views on a variety of subjects, especially in trade and investment where Sarawak and China can collaborate such as in infrastructure development, digitalisation, high-tech, oil and gas, petrochemical, commercial agriculture, and others.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron.

Joining Xing from the Consulate at the meeting were deputy consul general Song Changhong, consuls Gao Li and Zhang Wan and translator Jap Hsiao Tding.