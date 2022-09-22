Tawau council to resolve residents’ woes after meeting MP

TAWAU (Sept 22): The Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) will immediately address the woes voiced out by the residents of Mile 7 1/2, Jalan Sin On Tiku in Sri Tanjung here.

Its president, Joseph Pang, gave the assurance during a meeting with Tawau member of parliament Datuk Christina Liew at his office on Wednesday.

Pang has instructed MPT chief engineer Akmal Maruf to act on the requests made by the affected residents.

On Tuesday, Lim Yuk Kiong, 75, who represented 22 families in the area, said they needed the main telephone line, streetlights, a bin centre and undisrupted water supply.

“The Development Committee in MPT will raise the need for the telephone line with the communications and multimedia agency and this will be conveyed to Telekom Malaysia.

“We will also meet the request for streetlights at a particular stretch for the people’s convenience, and provide a bin centre complete with bins,” Pang said.

For the purpose, MPT requires details of the area and residents concerned, he added.

On the water supply issue, the MPT president said Tawau Parliamentary Liaison Officer Robert Penggai could communicate directly with the district’s Water Department.

Liew said the residents are willing to pay their house assessment rate provided they get to enjoy the basic amenities.

She added that her MP Fund was being utilised for the benefit of the rakyat since 2018.

Meanwhile, she thanked the council president for allowing the organisers to use the Tawau Community Centre for the Peka B40 Health Screening Programme.