Two found dead, one still missing after boat sinks near Mukah

SIBU (Sept 22): Ten fishermen were rescued and two were found dead after their fishing boat capsized off Mukah on Tuesday evening.

The first two were plucked out of the sea by a passing vessel at 5pm on Wednesday, while the rest were found today.

The search and rescue operation for one more man will continue tomorrow after it was called off at about 5pm today, said Malaysian Civil Defence Force Mukah district Captain Zuriza Sharkawi.

She said the six fishermen rescued today were found some 20 nautical miles from where their fishing vessel had capsized.

The survivors were identified as Wong Ching Hie, Lingsan Spawi, Anuar Spawi, Lewis, Chieng Hock Hung, Wong Ting Ping, Chong Fei Fuu and Lee Siu Soon; while those who died were identified as Wong Siaw Tiong and Sabli Jun.

The missing man is Wong Ik Kong.

The ill-fated boat, carrying the 11 people, had left Penakub Mukah jetty on Sept 20 before it sank at about 8.30pm.

One of the first two to be rescued was found clinging to a barrel, while the other was wearing a life jacket.

All the men on the boat, including the skipper and two crewmen, are said to be locals.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency had received a report that the boat had sunk 34 nautical miles northwest of Mukah.