Unconscious man rescued eight hours after falling into monsoon drain in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Sept 22): A 29-year-old man was rescued this morning about eight hours after he fell and became unconscious inside a 3.6 metre deep monsoon drain at Jalan Gersik in Petra Jaya here.

It is believed that the victim had tried to cross the monsoon drain after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident around midnight last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call of the incident was only received at around 8am and rescuers from the Petra Jaya fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“At the scene, the rescue personnel managed to lift the victim out of the drain by using a bucket stretcher,” it added.

Bomba said the victim, who suffered injuries to his waist and legs, was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

In a separate accident, three male victims sustained light injuries after they were involved in an accident near SK Agama Ibnu Khaldun, Kota Samarahan around 10pm last night.

“Upon arrival, the rescue personnel from the Kota Samarahan fire station found that none of the victims were pinned inside their vehicles.

“The rescue personnel only helped the three victims out of their two damaged vehicles which were involved in the accident,” Bomba said.

The three victims were sent to the Sarawak Heart Centre for medical treatment after receiving first-aid treatment from the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services.