Villagers rescue fisherman stranded at sea near Kpg Moyan Laut in Asajaya

KUCHING (Sept 22): A 62-year-old fisherman who was stranded at sea near Kampung Moyan Laut, Asajaya was rescued by a group of villagers at around 12.45am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fisherman was stranded after his fishing boat engine suddenly stalled while at sea around at 3pm yesterday.

The victim was said to have gone out to sea at 5am.

According to Bomba, they were notified of the incident at 11.40pm last night and rescuers from the Asajaya fire station were deployed to Kampung Moyan Laut to gather further information.

However, the victim was successfully found and his boat was towed back to the village’s pontoon.

Following that, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 1.02am.