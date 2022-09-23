171 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 23): Sabah recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, mostly under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said there was only one patient in Category 4.

“A total of 1,846 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate is 9.37 per cent.

“Six districts recorded double digit namely Kota Kinabalu with 34 cases, Tawau 27, Lahad Datu 13, Tuaran 12, Papar and Penampang 11 each,” he said.

Single digit cases were reported in Kudat (9), Kota Belud (8), Kota Marudu (7), Putatan (7), Sandakan (5), Sipitang (5), Tambunan (5), Tenom (4), Beaufort (2), Keningau (2), Kinabatangan (2), Kuala Penyu (2), Beluran (1), Kunak (1), Pitas (1), Ranau (1) and Telupid (1).

Kalabakan, Nabawan, Semporna and Tongod recorded zero infections.